Former “Bachelor” Chris Soules is in police custody for his alleged involvement in a fatal accident

Chris Soules is under arrest after he was allegedly involved in a fatal car accident.

According to TMZ, the former “Bachelor” allegedly slammed into a tractor trailer and killed the driver. The tabloid reports that Soules was driving a Chevy pickup when he allegedly rear ended a tractor trailer. The tractor went flying into a ditch and the driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Soules was booked and charged with fleeing the scene of a death. He reportedly is still in custody and received medical attention. According to previous reports, Soules has 13 guilty charges for various vehicle-related activities including driving under the influence and speeding.





He appeared on season 10 of “The Bachelorette” and after he was sent home by Andi Dorfman, he later appeared on season 19 of “The Bachelor” on ABC. Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff on the season finale but the couple broke off their engagement just six months later.