Former “Bachelor” Sean Lowe sprang into action when Harvey victims needed him the most

Former “Bachelor” suitor Sean Lowe joined rescue efforts in Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey this week and shared his heartwarming reason for wanting to do everything he can to help in a powerful post on Instagram Monday.

Sharing a photo of himself driving a boat through the flooded city and photos of the flooded streets, he wrote that his “heart broke” seeing people trapped in their homes.

Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Lowe and his wife, Catherine (Giudici) Lowe, live in Dallas, Texas, with their son Samuel.

Giudici, who met Lowe on the 17th season of “The Bachelor,” praised her husband on social media on Monday.

“I am so proud of my husband and all the other amazing people out there helping those in need in the Houston area. Praying for safety for all those affected as I do what I can from afar. Please donate what you can – clean underwear, diapers, formula, feminine hygiene products, clean clothes – to your local dropoff,” she encouraged fans.