Former “Bachelorette” Trista Sutter shares an update with fans after she was hospitalized while on vacation

Trista Sutter is feeling much better after having a seizure during a family vacation to Croatia.

On Saturday, the former “Bachelorette” star, who married her season 1 winner, Ryan Sutter, shared an update with fans following her hospitalization.

Sutter looked beautiful in her selfie with her husband and seemed to assure fans that she is doing much better.

“Today was a good day.#grateful,” she wrote.

Today was a good day. #grateful ❤️ A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

RELATED: Elizabeth Smart updates supporters with pictures from her family’s amazing trip overseas

When she was hospitalized, Sutter shared the news with fans in a lengthy post on Instagram from the hospital bed.





She began:

This was me yesterday. Two hours after I had a seizure….two hours after I fell on my daughter’s chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue…two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe.

She continued, “Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering ‘why me?'”

Sutter added, “But today, I had to ask, ‘Why not me’? I’m human.” She continued:

I have an expiration date. I’ve always envisioned that date being sometime after my kids have graduated college, met the loves of their lives and created families of their own, but I was reminded yesterday that it could come anytime, in any country, whether I’m surrounded by strangers or people I love, or neither, or both. I’ve never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest. To embrace gratitude and the lessons I wrote about over 3 years ago with a newly acquired perspective. To stress less. To love more. To listen. Be kind. Spread joy. To be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend.

She went on to thank fans for their support and sent a special shoutout to her husband.

“And lastly, thank you to my family, especially @ryansutter. Without you, I don’t know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore,” she wrote.

(H/T E! News)