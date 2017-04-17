Former “Baywatch” star Jeremy Jackson has learned his fate after he stabbed a woman during an argument

Jeremy Jackson might have copped a plea deal but he still faces some jail time.

According to TMZ, Jackson stabbed a woman during an argument in 2015. At the time of the incident, the victim claimed Jackson stabbed her in the back, arm and leg and was trying to steal her boyfriend’s car when she tried to stop him.

The former “Baywatch” star will reportedly serve 270 days in an L.A. County jail and five years probation. The judge gave Jackson 109 days credit so he will only spend 161 days behind bars. Had he not taken the plea deal, Jackson faced up to seven years.





He also must complete 52 anger management courses and 52 AA meetings.

If Jackson complies with the sentence, it may be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.