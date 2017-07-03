Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Rumer Willis just made a stunning admission about her sobriety

Rumer Willis is celebrating six months of sobriety.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and actress opened up about her sobriety in a candid message to fans on Instagram over the weekend. Alongside a makeup free selfie, Willis shared details of the milestone.

I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself 😊 A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Unlike other celebrities, Willis has shied away from the partying and has never made headlines for DUIs or clubbing behavior.

According to E! News, Rumer isn’t the only Willis daughter who has decided to get sober. Last year, her younger sister Tallulah Willis celebrated her birthday with an alcohol free party.