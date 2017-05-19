Former “Deadliest Catch” star to appear in court after missing court date

Jacob Harris, former star of Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch,” is back in court after failing to make a court date, according to Page Six. The reality TV star was arrested in Phoenix last month on two counts of drug possession and drug use charges. Harris and an unnamed female companion were in Phoenix when he disappeared with her car. He was found at a nearby gas station, although he claimed he had permission to drive the woman’s car.

After being asked to empty his pockets, Harris was arrested after he was discovered with crystal meth and Xanax in his possession, according to The Arizona Republic.

Harris had a court date scheduled for May 12. However, he did not appear, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He’s set to appear before Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Kevin Wein.

It’s unclear whether or not authorities have been in contact with Harris since the arrest warrant was issued.