Former “DWTS” contestant Kim Zolciak-Biermann reveals how two of her six children wound up in the same recovery room

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is playing nurse this week.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of herself with her husband Kroy Biermann in a hospital recovery room with daughter Brielle and son Kash in the hospital beds next to them.

“2 kids same recovery room! 😩 it’s all good though had the best doctor!” she wrote. “Had to take a pic for @kashbiermann and @briellebiermann for memory sake. Tonsils and adenoids removed! Onward and Upwards ⬆️ #ImTheBiggerBsby #GetItTogetherMama ❌⭕️.”







Later, she shared another photo of her kids recovering together. Both Brielle and Kash were all smiles in the hospital room.

“I love that my kids all love each other like they do! 😍😍 I LOVE MY FAMILY,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote.

This isn’t the first time the mother of six has taken care of one of her kids after a hospitalization. Earlier this year, Kash was hospitalized after he was attacked by a dog.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote on Instagram in April at the time of the attack.

