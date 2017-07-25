Former “DWTS” pro Cheryl Burke is looking pretty cozy with one of her former flames while on a beach vacation

Looks like things are heating up between Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence!

According to E! News, the couple decided to take a romantic vacation at a Sandals resort in the Caribbean, and fans can’t get enough of the sweet pics!

A source close to the couple claims that the couple is pretty “serious” now that they are together.

“Cheryl and Matthew are very serious. They are super happy and have been dating for over six months,” a source said. “They tried to keep their relationship on the down low for several months and were taking it very slow, but now they are extremely serious.”





Another source added, “Cheryl thinks that ‘second time’s a charm,’ and she is more in love than ever, and Matthew absolutely reciprocates the same feelings.”

The couple previously dated in 2008 after meeting on “Dancing with the Stars.” They split after nearly a year together but rekindled their romance in February of this year.

“They are both really lucky to have each other,” a source said with another insider adding, “They reconnected after being apart so long. Perhaps it’s like it was always meant to be.”

On one of the many sweet snaps from their vacation, Lawrence was all smiles posing with his lady love.

“Life’s a beach @cherylburke @sandalsresorts#SandalsResorts #SandalsLaSourceGrenada,” he wrote.

Life's a beach @cherylburke @sandalsresorts #SandalsResorts #SandalsLaSourceGrenada A post shared by Matt Lawrence (@matthewlawrence) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Burke also shared a steamy snap on “Sunday Funday” with Lawrence and gave fans a peek at their day playing in the waterfalls, tubing and hiking.

‪Sunday Funday @SandalsResorts #sandalsresorts #sandalslasourcegrenada‬ A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:12am PDT