Former ESPN anchor opened up about the horrifying moment she suffered a miscarriage on air

New mom Sara Walsh is opening up about her difficult pregnancy journey.

The former ESPN anchor revealed that she once suffered a miscarriage while on TV in a Mother’s Day post on Instagram. This is her first post since welcoming her twins and the first time she talked about her struggles to conceive.

“My mother bought them these onesies because she thought they were funny. For us, they’re especially poignant,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself with the twins wearing matching “GOOD EGG” onesies.

“Finding a good egg didn’t come easy for me, and I suspect there are many people out there facing the same struggle. The road down a dark path began while hosting Sportscenter on the road from Alabama. I arrived in Tuscaloosa almost three months pregnant. I wouldn’t return the same way. The juxtaposition of college kids going nuts behind our set, while I was losing a baby on it, was surreal. I was scared, nobody knew I was pregnant, so I did the show while having a miscarriage,” she wrote. “My husband had to watch this unfold from more than a thousand miles away, texting me hospital options during commercial breaks.”





Walsh shared that she suffered two more miscarriages and returned to the set of “SportsCenter” one day after surgery. She and her husband, Matt Buschmann later decided to give in vitro fertilization a try.

“We then went down the IVF road of endless shots and procedures. After several rounds, we could only salvage two eggs. I refused to even use them for a long time, because I couldn’t bear the idea of all hope being gone. I blew off pregnancy tests, scared to know if it worked. It had. Times two,” she wrote. “It was exciting news, but we knew better than to celebrate. So I spent a third straight football season pregnant, strategically picking out clothes and standing at certain angles, using scripts to hide my stomach. There would be no baby announcement, no shower, we didn’t buy a single thing in preparation for the babies, because I wasn’t sure they’d show up.”

She welcomed her twins, a boy and a girl, in February and just a few weeks ago, learned she had been a part of ESPN’s massive layoffs. Despite the setback, Walsh remains hopeful for her future.

“I wasn’t on tv today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am,” she finished the post.

