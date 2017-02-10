Former first lady Michelle Obama is making a reality TV comeback

Those who already miss former first lady Michelle Obama will be excited to hear that she’s making a comeback — by appearing as a guest judge on “MasterChef Junior.”

Host Graham Elliot has left the show, and according to reports, rotating guest judges will take his place. In addition to Mrs. Obama, Martha Stewart and The Muppets are rumored to make appearances.

The decision to guest host the show aligns perfectly with the former first lady’s White House “Let’s Move!” campaign, which aimed to fight childhood obesity by increasing access to healthy foods and encouraging children to exercise regularly. “MasterChef Junior” certainly lends itself to that agenda, as it’s a series of cooking competitions featuring kid chefs.





During the eight years of her husband’s presidency, Mrs. Obama appeared on several other cooking-related shows, including “Iron Chef America,” “Restaurant: Impossible,” “Rachael vs. Guy: Kids Cook-off,” “The Chew” and “Rachael Ray.”

The newest season of “MasterChef Junior,” Season 5, began on Thursday, February 9.