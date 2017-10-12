Former “Glee” star Lea Michele drops jaws by going topless in photos

“Glee” alum Lea Michele posted a series of racy photos on Instagram on Friday as part of her ongoing “Bed Series,” stunning fans by posing almost nude.

She captioned the first photo, which features her smiling and jumping on a bed topless with a blanket covering herself, “Bed Series // Happy.”

Bed Series // Happy A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Michele then followed that post with two more, both which she captioned, “Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans.” In the first, she kneels on a bed buttoning a pair of boyfriend jeans, again topless. In the second, she poses on the bed in the same pair of jeans, using her hands to cover her exposed chest.





Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

In June, the actress announced that these photos, which are usually taken by a friend, would be handed over to a professional photographer and even hinted at Wednesday’s photo shoot.

“We’re actually going to take the Bed Series to the next level,” she said. “We’re going to do a real fun shoot coming up soon. So we’re going to hire a professional photographer.”

The 31-year-old has also been going strong with boyfriend Zandy Reich after confirming their relationship in July. Just before her birthday this year, she showed off a sweet photo of the two of them, writing, “Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z.”