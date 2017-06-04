Former “LPBW” star Jacob Roloff reveals why he actually left the show in an all-new series of his own

Jacob Roloff has his own show now!

The former “Little People, Big World” star recently debuted his own web series he is starring in with his girlfriend, Isabel Rock Garreton.

The series, appropriately named “Rock & Roloff Road Trip,” will chronicle the couple’s road trip through Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, California and Oregon.

This amazing lady turned 21 yesterday. It's so exciting watching her discover her artistic talent. Learning more and more about her everyday. . I am blessed. Can't wait to be on the road and see life with you @isabelllsofia 愛 A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

“We’re really excited to share what being on the road feels like to us,” Garrenton said in the first episode of the series. “Our perspective of road life, waking up somewhere new every day, and sleeping in the truck.”





Roloff did not mention his family who still stars on the TLC reality series but did give a shoutout to sister, Molly, who also left the show years earlier. He also addressed some of the rumors around his departure from the series.

“I saw a comment on something and somebody was asking why I don’t just do a show since I’m filming myself right now,” the 20-year-old said. “There’s two ways to do the filming thing, one way is through the show, maybe and the other way is through myself and vlogs. It’s just more free doing it myself, I can do anything, I can say anything, I can talk about anything. I can show whatever I want.”

VLOG FROM YESTERDAY IS UP. EP. 001 OR WHATEVER. LINK IN BIO. ENJOY. 🎥🚗🏔🏕🛣🏞 A post shared by Jacob Roloff (@jacobroloff45) on May 3, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

He continued, “I don’t want people to think that I’m living in a resentful sort of way towards the show. I’ve moved on from it. It’s just a natural progression of leaving the place you came from, moving on away from home, traveling away from home. Just getting away.”

He has not appeared as a regular on the series in two years.

