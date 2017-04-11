Former MTV reality star Clay Adler has passed away at just 27 after taking his own life

TMZ reports that Clay Adler, former star of MTV’s reality show “Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County,” has passed away after committing suicide. According to their law enforcement sources, the 27-year-old was on a trip with friends to go “shooting in the desert” on March 25. During the trip, he reportedly turned the gun on himself.

RELATED: Fans of “General Hospital” are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of one of the show’s stars

Adler is believed to have died in the hospital on March 26 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were in his system at the time, but he did have a history of struggling with mental health issues.





“We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler’s passing,” MTV addressed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”

Adler appeared on two seasons of “Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County” in 2007 and 2008. He also had small roles in “Make It or Break It” and the TV movie “The Fish Tank.” Over the weekend, his friends and family honored the avid surfer with a traditional paddle out ceremony.

RELATED: Actress Busy Phillips claims she thought she was going to be killed in a weekend Uber trip from hell