Former Olympian Tara Lipinski is off the market! Get the details on her romantic Charleston wedding

Tara Lipinski is now a Mrs.!

The former Olympic figure skater reportedly married Fox sports producer Todd Kapostasy in Saturday in a romantic ceremony in front of friends and family at Middleton Palace in Charleston, S.C.

According to PEOPLE, Lipinski walked down the aisle wearing a Reem Acra designed gown. Her bridesmaids wore flower crowns, while the flower girls carried baskets designed by Lipinski’s mother.

“I feel so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life loving my best friend and love of my life,” Lipinski said when she was engaged in 2015.





Lipinski had several close friends in the bridal party, including figure skating pal Johnny Weir, who served as a “bridesman.” Bob and Jill Costas, Andrea Joyce and her former Olympics coach were among the guests who witnessed the romantic affair.

RELATED: “DWTS” fans will be thrilled to hear that host Erin Andrews has tied the knot with fiancé Jarret Stoll

The couple met in May 2015, when she presented Kapostasy an award at the Sports Emmys. Just a few months later, the couple announced they were engaged.

My life changed forever last night. I feel so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life loving my best friend and love of my life. I've had many monumental happy days in my life but this by far is my happiest. I love you @toddkap 💍 A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Dec 22, 2015 at 11:50am PST

On her wedding day, Lipinski shared a sweet moment with her mother on Instagram.

“What a special morning. My mom gave me the most beautiful gift. From the day I was born til the day I got married she wrote in a book about our journey together as mother and daughter. Holy tears! #TNTmeant2be #weddingday 👰🏼,” she wrote.