Former Olympian Tara Lipinski shows off her toned body while on her honeymoon with hubby Todd Kapostasy

Looking good, Tara Lipinski!

The new Mrs. Kapostasy is enjoying her honeymoon with her new husband Todd Kapostasy with a lot of fun in the sun in Maldives. In the seriously gorgeous photos from their trips, Lipinski gave fans a glimpse at her toned physique as she stood next to the clear blue waters.

“This place is so bananas. @toddkap #TNTravels #TNThoneymoon#ooreethirah #honeymoon #Maldives,” she wrote.

This place is so bananas. @toddkap #TNTravels #TNThoneymoon #ooreethirah #honeymoon #Maldives A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Lipinski shared more beautiful photos from her vacation.

“The way I see it, I found paradise or maybe I’m just madly in love,” she wrote.

The way I see it, I found paradise or maybe I'm just madly in love. @toddkap #TNTravels #TNThoneymoon #ooreethirah #Maldives #honeymoon A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

The new Mr. and Mrs. were all smiles in a sweet selfie on the dock at their resort.

“Another day in paradise with this handsome guy. My husband! It sounds so strange to say that but I’m liking it…a lot!” she wrote.

Another day in paradise with this handsome guy. My husband! It sounds so strange to say that but I'm liking it…a lot! @toddkap #TNThoneymoon #TNTravels #honeymoon #maldives A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

The couple exchanged vows over the weekend in a private ceremony in South Carolina. They met in May 2015 when Lipinski presented her sports producer now-hubby with an award at the Sports Emmys.

