Former reality star Jon Gosselin reveals how he celebrated his sextuplets’ big milestone birthday

The Gosselin sextuplets are officially teenagers!

The famous kids from “Jon and Kate Plus 8” and “Kate Plus 8” celebrated their 13th birthday on May 10, and their proud dad was there to join in on the birthday fun.

Jon Gosselin shared that he celebrated with some of his brood on Monday with girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

“I had four of them: Hannah, Leah, Joel and Aaden,” he told E! News. “I cooked burgers and hot dogs on the grill, and we did presents and played football in the backyard. After that, we did cake and ice cream.”





He continued, “It was good.”

Gosselin shared that he gets his kids “once a week for dinner and every other weekend.” The rest of the time, the sextuplets and big sisters Cara and Mady, 16 spend time with their mother, Kate Gosselin.

On Wednesday, Kate Gosselin shared a beautiful collage in honor of her new teens on Instagram.

She captioned it:

HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births! I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys! I got six times what I planned on, but I’d NEVER EVER go back!” she wrote. “You’re the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for.

Happy birthday to the Gosselin sextuplets!