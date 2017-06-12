Former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon got political while accepting her Tony Award, and her target wasn’t hard to identify

Former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon picked up a Tony Award on Sunday night for her role as an emotionally abused woman in Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes” and seemingly tried to draw a comparison between the story of a family trying to get rich and a particular family that is in control of the highest office in the land.

Nixon, without naming President Trump, called the comparison “eerily prescient.”

“Eighty years ago [Hellman] wrote, ‘There are people who eat the earth and eat all the people on it and other people who just stand around and watch them do it,'” Nixon said during a speech she purposefully turned political after winning best featured actress in a play. “My love, my gratitude and my undying respect go out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand and watch them do it.”





It’s not the first time Nixon has spoken out against Donald Trump. The vocal supporter of LGBT rights issued strong words directed at the president during a Stonewall Inn rally in February.

“We need to come out not just as queer, but as people who know all too well what it feels like to be put in a box that says ‘other,’ ‘less than,’ easy target if you’re looking for someone to bully, harass, discriminate against, demonize, beat up, even kill,” she said at the rally. “We don’t know yet what Donald Trump has in store for us, and chances are he doesn’t either.”

Afterward, Nixon expounded on her views about activism and the women’s marches that have taken place around the world.

“I think they were astonishing in scope and astonishing in their creativity and their good humor and their numbers. They were astonishing in the fact that it wasn’t a political organization that was making it happen, but a woman with an idea in Hawaii,” Nixon said.

She added: