“So You Think You Can Dance” star Mollee Gray ties the knot in this gorgeous ceremony

Former “So You Think You Can Dance” competitor and Disney Channel star Mollee Gray married her fianceé — dancer and choreographer Jeka Jane — on Saturday at the Landing Spa and Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

“Our wedding day couldn’t have been more magical,” the 26-year-old actress — who starred in 2013’s “Teen Beach Movie” and its sequel — told PEOPLE. “The love we received from all of our family and friends was remarkable, and we feel so grateful. We can’t wait to experience this life as the new HERsband and wife.”





RELATED: The judges on “So You Think You Can Dance” were screaming while watching these dancers’ bizarre auditions

I am so thankful to have witnessed such a magical day. I can only hope that one day someone looks at me the way you two look at each other. I love you both with my whole heart ❤ Congratulations newly weds 💍 You two have truly changed my life. #jekafoundmollee #lovewins A post shared by madisoncubbage (@madisoncubbage) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

The pair announced their engagement in April 2016, and their weekend wedding day also marked their fourth anniversary.