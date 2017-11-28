Former “TODAY” anchor Billy Bush is recovering after reportedly being hit on the head by a golf ball.

Bush was briefly hospitalized in Los Angeles following the accident and documented the entire ordeal for fans on Instagram. He even posed for a few selfies with Ceders-Sinai Medical Center employees. It is unclear if he had to spend a night in the hospital or was released after he received care.





“FORE!! Thanks nurse Katrina, jovi, Jenn, Mercy @cedarssinai for the bed, the care, the ice,” he wrote alongside a series of photos. “I think I dodged a bullet…but sadly not a golf ball. Scan is clear, let the jokes begin #putmedownforpar.”

RELATED: It seems the “locker room talk” with Donald Trump is still haunting Billy Bush at home

Bush was let go from “TODAY” in October 2016 after infamous tapes of the anchor with then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump surfaced from a 2005 taping of “Access Hollywood.”

Following Bush’s departure, Matt Lauer addressed viewers during a taping of “TODAY.”

“NBC News announced last night that Billy Bush would be leaving the ‘Today’ show effective immediately, noting that he was a valued colleague and longtime member of the broader NBC family,” Lauer said at the time. “A statement Billy released separately last night read in part, ‘I look forward toward what lies ahead.’ Of course, all of us here at ‘Today’ wish Billy the very best.”

(H/T TMZ)