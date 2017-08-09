Fox is ready to challenge the “American Idol” reboot on ABC by bringing a new reality competition to your TV

Move over, “American Idol,” there’s a new reality singing competition coming to town!

According to US Weekly, Fox is developing a new reality singing competition show after ABC decided to bring a reboot of “American Idol” to their network starting in 2018.

The new show is reportedly titled “The Four” and the first season of the series has already been ordered. Fox Television Group co-CEO Dana Walden announced the news during the Television Critics Association press tour on August 8 and threw some shade at the other singing competitions on network TV.





“They’ve become much more about celebrity panels and much less about star making,” she said.

“The Four” is said to be unlike any other singing competitions. Instead of watching weeks worth of auditions like other shows, the show will begin with the four finalists chosen by yet-to-be-determined music industry professionals. The finalists will be challenged by new singers who will have the opportunities to steal one of the four spots. When a finalist is outperformed, he or she will be sent home and replaced.

“I think it could be anywhere between four and eight [episodes],” Fox exec Rob Wade said. “It’s very different … You want there to be pressure on America and the judges to find a star in a short amount of time. I think that’s what works best.”

The episode count for the show has not yet been decided at this time.