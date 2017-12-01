“The Nanny” has been off the air for 18 years, but its star Fran Drescher isn’t ruling out the possibility of rebooting the show for her beloved and loyal fans.





“As far as a reboot goes, I would be open to it if somebody wanted to do it,” she told Closer Weekly this week. “But if nobody wants to do it, then I’m currently trying to develop something else.”

However, should someone decide to get the ball rolling on a remake, she says it would be easy to round up the cast because she still keeps in touch with most of her costars.

“I am in touch, definitely,” the actress explained. “Renée Taylor (Sylvia Fine) is a good friend of mine, Charlie [Shaughnessy] (Maxwell Sheffield) is a good friend of mine. Recently I reconnected with Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield), and periodically I speak to everyone, but I’m very good friends with Charlie and Renée, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Drescher currently serves as president for the Cancer Schmancer Movement, an organization dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of early detection and prevention of the illness. The cause holds a special place in her heart, as she spent much of the final season of “The Nanny” searching for an answer as to what was wrong with her health. In 2000, she discovered she had uterine cancer. Ever since beating the disease, she’s put a lot of effort into using her platform as a celebrity to raise awareness.

“I’ve always been that personal who feels like if you’re blessed with celebrity and you don’t use it for the greater good, you’re really wasting it,” she told Fox News back in July. “Patients need to transform into medical consumers because we put more time and research into the buying, selling and repairing of our automobiles than we do our own bodies, which we tend to very gladly hand over to a doctor. I was lucky I was still in stage 1 because the cancer that I had was a very slow growing on. And I feel like I got famous, I got cancer and I [now] live to talk about it.”

