Menu
Toyota commercial Read this Next

Watch the groundbreaking commercial that's reminding us all of the "true meaning of the holiday season"
Advertisement

“The Nanny” has been off the air for 18 years, but its star Fran Drescher isn’t ruling out the possibility of rebooting the show for her beloved and loyal fans.


“As far as a reboot goes, I would be open to it if somebody wanted to do it,” she told Closer Weekly this week. “But if nobody wants to do it, then I’m currently trying to develop something else.”

However, should someone decide to get the ball rolling on a remake, she says it would be easy to round up the cast because she still keeps in touch with most of her costars.

“I am in touch, definitely,” the actress explained. “Renée Taylor (Sylvia Fine) is a good friend of mine, Charlie [Shaughnessy] (Maxwell Sheffield) is a good friend of mine. Recently I reconnected with Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield), and periodically I speak to everyone, but I’m very good friends with Charlie and Renée, for sure.”

RELATED: Fran Drescher opens up about the trauma of her past and how she turned “pain into purpose”

Meanwhile, Drescher currently serves as president for the Cancer Schmancer Movement, an organization dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of early detection and prevention of the illness. The cause holds a special place in her heart, as she spent much of the final season of “The Nanny” searching for an answer as to what was wrong with her health. In 2000, she discovered she had uterine cancer. Ever since beating the disease, she’s put a lot of effort into using her platform as a celebrity to raise awareness.

“I’ve always been that personal who feels like if you’re blessed with celebrity and you don’t use it for the greater good, you’re really wasting it,” she told Fox News back in July. “Patients need to transform into medical consumers because we put more time and research into the buying, selling and repairing of our automobiles than we do our own bodies, which we tend to very gladly hand over to a doctor. I was lucky I was still in stage 1 because the cancer that I had was a very slow growing on. And I feel like I got famous, I got cancer and I [now] live to talk about it.”

RELATED: “Roseanne” fans rejoice! One of your favorite stars just signed on for the reboot

Fran Drescher teases fans with talk of a possible reboot of her iconic show “The Nanny” Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer’s creepy resurfaced interview with Anne Hathaway is turning stomachs online

Matt Lauer’s creepy resurfaced interview with Anne Hathaway is turning stomachs online

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump

Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump

This kid’s mind was blown when an egg was sucked into a bottle

This kid’s mind was blown when an egg was sucked into a bottle

Steve Harvey will have some stiff game show competition when this famous taxi comes rolling back around

Steve Harvey will have some stiff game show competition when this famous taxi comes rolling back around

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer quietly ends her six year marriage

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer quietly ends her six year marriage

Watch the groundbreaking commercial that’s reminding us all of the “true meaning of the holiday season”
Rare People

Watch the groundbreaking commercial that’s reminding us all of the “true meaning of the holiday season”

,
Matt Lauer’s creepy resurfaced interview with Anne Hathaway is turning stomachs online
Rare People

Matt Lauer’s creepy resurfaced interview with Anne Hathaway is turning stomachs online

,
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addresses those rumors that he’s considering a 2020 presidential run
Rare People

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addresses those rumors that he’s considering a 2020 presidential run

,
Steve Harvey will have some stiff game show competition when this famous taxi comes rolling back around
Rare People

Steve Harvey will have some stiff game show competition when this famous taxi comes rolling back around

,
Advertisement