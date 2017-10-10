Frankie Muniz reveals a near-death accident made him forget being on “Malcolm in the Middle”

Actor Frankie Muniz was ready to talk about the accident that nearly killed him and led to many health issues on Most Memorable Year night on “Dancing with the Stars.”

In a pre-recorded clip ahead of the performance he said that the memory loss was something he wasn’t comfortable discussing.

“It’s something that I never really wanted to talk about, because I’m just me and this is my life,” he said. “But we were talking about ‘Malcolm [in the Middle]’ and how it started, and I don’t really have memories of being on the show.”





Muniz said that all he remembers from starring in the show, which ran for seven seasons, is from “seeing an episode.”

“Over the past 10 years, my mom will bring up things like trips we went on or big events and they are new stories to me,” he said. “I don’t know what the cause of it is. It’s not something I looked into, I just thought it was how my brain is, so I thought it was normal. I didn’t know I should remember going to the Emmys when I was younger.”

The actor was involved in a serious car accident in 2009 while competing as a professional race care driver. He said that since the accident, he has been working with his girlfriend, Paige, and writing down everything they do together in a journal.

Muniz said that over the years, he has been to many doctors and is “not actually sure” how the memory loss started.

“I have had nine concussions and I’ve had a fair amount of mini-strokes,” he said. “I’m not saying those things correlate exactly to the reason why my memory’s not great.”

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

