“Friday Night Lights” star Scott Porter welcomes his second child with wife Kelsey Mayfield

Congratulations, Scott Porter!
The former “Friday Night Lights” star just welcomed his second child, a daughter, into the world, according to E! News. He and his wife, Kelsey Mayfield, already have a 2-year-old son, McCoy Lee Porter.
The actor posted a photo to his Instagram, captioned, “Go time…,” showing him in full hospital scrubs awaiting his daughter’s birth.
Several hours later, he posted another photo, this time showing him resting with his newborn daughter, whose name has not been revealed yet.
“Sweet Dreams, world,” Porter wrote.
Porter and his wife met on the set of “Friday Night Lives” back in 2008 before marrying in 2013. They announced their second pregnancy in PEOPLE, showing an Easter picture celebrating their “growing family.”
