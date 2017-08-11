“Friday Night Lights” star Scott Porter welcomes his second child with wife Kelsey Mayfield

Congratulations, Scott Porter!

The former “Friday Night Lights” star just welcomed his second child, a daughter, into the world, according to E! News. He and his wife, Kelsey Mayfield, already have a 2-year-old son, McCoy Lee Porter.

Spent our last day as a family of three at an amazing park with a picnic and a waterfall and with a love that will never change for our little boy. #BigBoyMcCoy A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Aug 9, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

The actor posted a photo to his Instagram, captioned, “Go time…,” showing him in full hospital scrubs awaiting his daughter’s birth.

RELATED: A criminal investigation has been started for singer R. Kelly’s alleged cult.

Go time… A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Several hours later, he posted another photo, this time showing him resting with his newborn daughter, whose name has not been revealed yet.





“Sweet Dreams, world,” Porter wrote.

Sweet Dreams, world. A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Porter and his wife met on the set of “Friday Night Lives” back in 2008 before marrying in 2013. They announced their second pregnancy in PEOPLE, showing an Easter picture celebrating their “growing family.”

Happy Easter from our growing family. A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

RELATED: Actress Leah Remini says actress Elisabeth Moss can’t talk to her due to her speaking out against the Church of Scientology.