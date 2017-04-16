Friendly exes Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey reunite to celebrate Easter with their adorable kids
Instagram/Mariah Carey
Rare People

Easter is all about family!

In celebration of the holy day, exes Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey got together and celebrated with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The newly single singer shared an adorable photo of the family gathered around the table coloring Easter eggs on Saturday night.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

“Easter with #demkids,” she wrote on Instagram. “#moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon.”

Cannon and Carey have this friendly co-parenting down pat and recently walked the orange carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards with “dem kids.”


Mimi also spent some one-on-one time with the twins with a trip to Disneyland.

“Disneyland with #demkids ❤️💙,” she captioned the sweet shot.

Disneyland with #demkids ❤️💙

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

So cute!

(H/T E! News)

