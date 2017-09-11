“Frozen” star Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The storm didn’t bother her anyway. Kristen Bell, who voiced Anna in “Frozen,” proved she’s a true Disney princess as people sheltered from Hurricane Irma braced for the impending winds and rain.

Bell, who is in Florida while shooting a movie, was stranded at a Walt Disney World Hotel. At one point Saturday, she went to a local middle school that is serving as shelter to entertain and sing to the families who are holed up at the school, E! News reported.





When #HurrcaneIrma is at your heels, there's only one thing to do: get to a shelter, grab a mic and SING. #Irma2017 https://t.co/wQIVCqGnyl — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 10, 2017

Videos quickly circulated on the internet of her performance.

She also sent a shoutout to the employees at the Swan and Dolphin at Walt Disney World.

Bell not only brought music to those who could use it during this scary time, she has been helping co-stars’ family members throughout the storm too, Fox News reported. She was able to help Josh Gad’s parents and other family members as they were stranded in Florida. Gad provided the voice of Olaf the snowman in “Frozen.” He posted his thanks to social media.

She also got the aunt and grandmother of Jennifer Carpenter out of Irma’s path, Fox News reported.