“Frozen” star Kristen Bell entertains people seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The storm didn’t bother her anyway. Kristen Bell, who voiced Anna in “Frozen,” proved she’s a true Disney princess as people sheltered from Hurricane Irma braced for the impending winds and rain.
Bell, who is in Florida while shooting a movie, was stranded at a Walt Disney World Hotel. At one point Saturday, she went to a local middle school that is serving as shelter to entertain and sing to the families who are holed up at the school, E! News reported.
Videos quickly circulated on the internet of her performance.
She also sent a shoutout to the employees at the Swan and Dolphin at Walt Disney World.
Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors – it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.
Bell not only brought music to those who could use it during this scary time, she has been helping co-stars’ family members throughout the storm too, Fox News reported. She was able to help Josh Gad’s parents and other family members as they were stranded in Florida. Gad provided the voice of Olaf the snowman in “Frozen.” He posted his thanks to social media.
So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!
She also got the aunt and grandmother of Jennifer Carpenter out of Irma’s path, Fox News reported.