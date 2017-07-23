Gal Gadot had a heartwarming moment with an emotional fan who dressed as Wonder Woman to meet her

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN DIEGO — A young Wonder Woman fan has something to smile about after sharing a heartwarming moment with actress Gal Gadot at Comic-Con in San Diego.

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

According to “Entertainment Tonight,” a girl dressed as the superhero seemed to have tears in her eyes when she met Gadot during a “Justice League” autograph signing Saturday. Gadot immediately smiled at the young fan, took her hand and offered some words of encouragement.

“Now we are friends, so there’s no reason to cry anymore. We are together!” Gadot said in a viral video of the exchange shared by Variety, according to “ET.”

Gadot’s “Justice League” co-star Ezra Miller also contributed to the pep talk.

“You’re a warrior. […] I think the ability to let yourself cry is what makes you such a warrior,” he said, according to “ET.” “Come join the Justice League whenever you get ready.”

“Sweet kid,” co-star Ben Affleck added.