“Game of Thrones” fans are going to lose it when they hear where some of the costumes really come from

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Where do you go when you have to outfit the Night’s Watch? There’s no other place than IKEA, apparently.

A former costume designer for the hit HBO series said they had to hit up IKEA for the affordable fake furs used in “Game of Thrones,” NME reported.

Michele Clapton revealed that tidbit during a talk last year.

Clapton claims that the capes were IKEA rugs that were cut, shaved and dyed for the show, Quartz reported.





She said the budget for each episode is the same no matter what’s being shot, so the financial restrictions force costumers to get creative.

The whole talk from the Getty Museum is worth watching, but the discussion about IKEA starts at 27:30.