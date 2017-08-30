Generous Sandra Bullock donated a whopping $1 million to those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Sandra Bullock is the latest celebrity to donate money to help provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On Tuesday, the Red Cross confirmed the actress’s $1 million donation in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This is an incredible gift. We’re so thankful. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them,” Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications for the American Red Cross said. “Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”





Bullock has been a longtime supporter of the organization and has a home in Texas. She also encouraged others to pitch in what they can.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water,” Bullock said. “I’m just grateful I can do it. We all have to do our part.”

More than 30,000 people need shelter or have been displaced by Harvey-related flooding, according to FEMA estimates and reports.