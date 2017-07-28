George and Amal Clooney are already defending their twin babies after filing a lawsuit on their behalf

George and Amal Clooney are firing back after a publication “illegally” obtained photos of their twins.

According to TMZ, the couple filed a lawsuit against French magazine, Voici, after they shared photos of the parents holding their twins, Alexander and Ella, in their backyard.

“Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake, the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Clooney said in a statement.





The tabloid reports that the Clooneys have a case since French law states that celebrities may only be photographed in public and only for journalistic purposes.

The family is currently living in Italy, and the law regarding celebrity photography remains the same. Photographers are forbidden from going onto personal or private property to obtain the photos of a celebrity’s private life.

Clooney reportedly stated that “the safety of [their] children demands” that they go forward with the lawsuit.