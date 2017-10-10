George Clooney publicly slams Harvey Weinstein amid sexual harassment allegations

George Clooney is the latest celebrity to publicly admonish Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein after several women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against him.

“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with,” Clooney told The Daily Beast. “Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years.”

He continued, “He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on ‘From Dusk Till Dawn;’ he gave me my first big break as a director with ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.’ We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior — ever.”





Clooney admitted to hearing rumors through the years but said he didn’t take them seriously.

“I’ve heard rumors, and the rumors in general started back in the ’90s, and they were that certain actresses had slept with Harvey to get a role. It seemed like a way to smear the actresses and demean them by saying that they didn’t get the jobs based on their talent, so I took those rumors with a grain of salt,” he said. “But the other part of this, the part we’re hearing now about eight women being paid off, I didn’t hear anything about that, and I don’t know anyone that did. That’s a whole other level, and there’s no way you can reconcile that. There’s nothing to say except that it’s indefensible.”

Clooney isn’t the only celebrity to speak against Weinstein. Meryl Streep said she was “appalled” by the allegations, and Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde and Mark Ruffalo have all been vocal on social media about their feelings toward the disgraced producer.