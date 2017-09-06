George Clooney reveals his reaction to learning Amal was expecting twins

George Clooney is opening up about his adventures in fatherhood three months after welcoming his children Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal Clooney, and in new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he talked about how it felt to learn he would be the father of twins.

The first-time dad described how he and his wife decided they wanted children.

“It had never been part of my DNA,” he said. “We didn’t plan on it. We never talked about it until after we were married, which is funny. There was an assumption that we didn’t want them.”





They began discussing parenthood, and soon, Amal was pregnant without the help of fertility drugs, according to George. But the news of twins came as a shock to the couple.

“[The doctor] goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake,” Clooney said.

The actor said that the moment his children came into the world on June 6, everything changed.

“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’ I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way — we look out for one another and we care about one another,” he said. “But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”