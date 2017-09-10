George Clooney reveals the biggest change fatherhood has brought on him

Fatherhood is full of changes for actor George Clooney.

The 56-year-old actor and director has been opening up about parenting twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney and now, he’s talking about the changes he’s faced since welcoming the twins.

“[I was surprised] how much I thought I had in control and how little control I actually have,” he told PEOPLE at the Toronto International Film Festival. “I have none! I think everybody quickly realizes that.”





Now that the babies are 3 months old, Clooney said that little Ella is starting to look just like her mom.

“My daughter looks exactly like Amal,” he said. “She has big beautiful eyes … It’s incredible.”