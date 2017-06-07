George Clooney’s father can’t stop gushing about his “gorgeous” grandchildren

Proud grandfather Nick Clooney can’t stop gushing about his son’s newborn twins!

George and Amal Clooney welcomed son Alexander and daughter Ella on Tuesday, and just two hours later, the couple introduced their bundles of joy to Clooney’s parents via Skype. According to Clooney’s father, the twins are “gorgeous” and “doing well.”

“The babies are beautiful, of course,” he said, adding that they have dark hair and that his wife Nina “swears they have George’s nose.”

Then, he went on to give an update on how the new parents are doing.

“Amal, who is Super Woman, she is just amazing,” he said. “She was telling us last week that she is as big as a house. Of course, for her, that’s a very small house. But, she’s great.”

After praising new mom Amal, Clooney’s father couldn’t help making a small joke on his son’s behalf.

“George, well, his eyes were glazed so I’m not sure that he was sober,” he said about how the actor was holding up. “We’ll figure that out.”

Following the arrival of the twins, Amal’s parents shared their joy, saying, “We are over the moon. It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well.”

