George H.W. Bush did the right thing after an actress accused him of sexual assault

George H.W. Bush issued an apology after an actress claimed he “sexually assaulted” her during a photo shoot four years ago.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Heather Lind claimed that the former president touched her inappropriately and told her a “dirty joke.”

Bush later issued an apology to Lind, according to PEOPLE.

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind,” Bush’s spokesperson Jim McGrath said in a statement.





Lind, who starred in “TURN: Washington’s Spies” reportedly posted the allegation alongside a photo of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bush shaking hands at a gathering over the weekend and said that the image “disturbed” her.

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo,” she wrote, according to the publication.

She continued:

He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara [Bush] rolled her eyes as if to say “not again”. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy.

Lind wrote that her cast mates also knew about the alleged assault and she decided to come forward now because of “the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences.”