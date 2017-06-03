George W. Bush’s daughters open up about the moment he almost never became president

During a Facebook Live Q&A to their upcoming book “Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life,” Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager revealed that they tried to “veto” their father George W. Bush’s presidency.

“When we were 18 and our dad sat us down to tell us he was running for president … we both tried to veto that idea,” Bush Hager said. “I think like normal 18-year-olds, we really wanted to enjoy college and grow and make mistakes, which we did. But, I think pretty fast, pretty soon into his tenure, we realized how awesome it is to live history and how lucky we really were and are.”





“And through him, we got to travel around the world with our mom and our dad, so we got incredible exposure and got to meet unbelievable people, and that, of course, outweighed any reservations that we had,” Bush added.

The twins’ father went on to serve as president for two terms from 2001-2009. On Saturday, the former president took to Instagram to express how proud he is of his daughters, writing, “Our proudest accomplishment: these two women. Congratulations on your book, Barbara and Jenna. But when can @laurawbush and I read it???”

