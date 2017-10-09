Get your first look at the upcoming “Dancing with the Stars Live!” tour

The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” is headed to a city near you!

On Monday, the official tour announced to the world that some of the fan-favorite pros, Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Hayley Erbert, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong, will be taking the show on the road!

The tour will kick off after season 25 of the show wraps up. But fans can buy pre-sale tickets now!





Meanwhile, “DWTS” fans can get their fill every week on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.