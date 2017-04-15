Getting ready for the Easter Bunny! Donald Trump Jr. shares a photo of his children taking part in the family’s annual tradition

While President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump get ready for this weekend’s Easter celebrations at the White House, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his family are preparing for their own Easter festivities.

The first son took to Instagram Saturday to share a picture of his children taking part in the family’s annual tradition of making an “Easter Bunny cake.”

“Annual Easter Bunny cake making session,” the first son wrote as the caption on a photo of his four children getting messy as they decorate cakes. “I think Chloe, Spencer and Tristan ate most of the icing and candy decorations way before they even got on the cake but they had fun.”





Annual Easter Bunny cake making session. I think Chloe, Spencer and Tristan ate most of the icing and candy decorations way before they even got on the cake but they had fun. #familytime #family #weekend #easter #bunny #easterbunny #cake A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Chloe, 2, Kai, 9, Tristan, 5, and Spencer, 4, look like they had a great time getting ready for the Easter Bunny’s visit tonight!

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa are also parents to 8-year-old Donald Trump III, who is not pictured.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. shares details on the quality father-daughter time he recently enjoyed with daughter, Chloe