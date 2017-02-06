Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady shared a sweet moment following the Patriots historic Super Bowl win
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady shared a sweet moment following the Patriots historic Super Bowl win

Things got pretty steamy between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady after he won his fifth Super Bowl.

As the Patriots were celebrating their historic win, Brady stole a sweet moment with his wife. As confetti fluttered down around them, Bündchen and Brady shared a sweet and passionate kiss.

Bündchen was with the Brady family as they cheered the Patriots on at Sunday night’s Super Bowl. Following the big game, Bündchen joined her husband on the field with their three children.

Throughout the game, Bündchen kept fans up to date with a behind-the-scenes look at how her family was rooting Brady on.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈

We are ready! Let's go @tombrady !! Let's go Pats!!! ✨🏈✨😘💫

After the game, Brady shared a family photo on the field.

“It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving,” he captioned the moment.

It takes a team. And so much love. #NeverStopBelieving

