“Glee” star Naya Rivera was arrested Saturday night and charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

According to WSAZ, Rivera, 30, was arrested after an incident involving husband Ryan Dorsey in Kanawha County, investigators said. Dorsey told deputies that the two were walking with their child when Rivera struck him in the lip and head, WSAZ reported. The incident was captured on cellphone video, which Dorsey gave to deputies, WSAZ reported.

WCHS reporter Kalea Gunderson posted a photo and video of Rivera being arraigned early Sunday. The actress was released on $1,000 bond.

#BREAKING: Glee actress Naya Rivera being arraigned right now on domestic battery charges pic.twitter.com/Y9yWO0IV5o — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017

Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6 — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017

Rivera and Dorsey have been married since July 2014. Rivera filed for divorce in November 2016 but called off the split last month, People reported.