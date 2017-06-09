Glenne Headly, a beloved character actress for the ages, has died at age 63

Actress Glenne Headly, best known for her roles in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Dick Tracy,” has died. She was 63 years old.

In her 30 plus years in Hollywood, Headly appeared in some of the most memorable films of the era. Other parts included appearances in “Sgt. Bilko” and “ER.” Headly also appeared on HBO’s “The Night Of.” She was currently filming a half hour comedy with actor Ed Begley Jr. set to appear on Hulu.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” a spokesman for Headly told PEOPLE. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

As news of Headly’s death spread, some of her colleagues remembered her life and career on social media.

“Terrible news about Glenne Headly. A fine actress and a good person. RIP,” actor Michael McKean remembered on Twitter.