Gloria Estefan’s fans are rallying around her after she shared news of the passing of one of her closest family members

Rest in peace, Gloria Fajardo.

On Tuesday night, singer Gloria Estefan shared with fans that her beloved mother had passed away at the age of 88.

“Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris,” she wrote on Instagram.

“They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life,” Estefan continued.





She then shared the significance of her mother’s passing with fans:

I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel. I will miss her every moment of every day, and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people.

Estefan then thanked fans for their countless support and prayers through the years.

“Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time,” she wrote. “Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands.”

Our thoughts are with her family.

