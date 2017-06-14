Gloria Estefan’s fans are rallying around her after she shared news of the passing of one of her closest family members

Rest in peace, Gloria Fajardo.
On Tuesday night, singer Gloria Estefan shared with fans that her beloved mother had passed away at the age of 88.
Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris. They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life. I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel. I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman and role model that she was to so many people. Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time. Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
She then shared the significance of her mother’s passing with fans:
I'm calling, once again, on all my prayer warriors…If you have a spare moment please send my momma, Gloria Fajardo, your prayers, love & light to give her strength throughout her difficult healing process. I love you & thank you for all the beautiful messages & sentiments that you've sent to us already…🙏🏻✌️😘❤️🌻🌻☀️❤️ Les pido de nuevo a mis guerrilleros de la oración que, si tienen un momento libre, le envíen, oraciones, amor y luz a mi mami, Gloria Fajardo para darle fuerza durante este momento difícil en su sanacion. Los quiero mucho y les doy muchas gracias por los bellos mensajes y sentimientos que nos han enviado…🙏🏻😘❤️🌻✌️🤗☀️❤️
Estefan then thanked fans for their countless support and prayers through the years.
Our thoughts are with her family.
