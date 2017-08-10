“GMA” co-host Lara Spencer shared a sizzling bikini pic while on vacation, and fans went nuts over it

Lara Spencer’s abs are on fire!

This week, the co-host of “Good Morning America” shared a photo of her rock-hard abs in a bikini while on vacation with her family in Nantucket.

Wearing a blue striped top with coordinating bottom, Spencer was all smiles as she posed for the pic, drink in hand.

“ACK TIME,” she captioned the shot. “ACK” are the call letters for the Nantucket Memorial Airport and has become a popular symbol of the vacation destination.

ACK TIME. A post shared by Lara Spencer (@laraspencerabc) on Aug 9, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of the post praising her beautiful figure.

“Hot mama!! Look at those abs! You go girl!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “What’s your secret? You look amazing! Share your daily routine!”

According to PEOPLE, Spencer, the mother of two spends a lot of her free time on the tennis court and is also an avid runner. She underwent hip replacement surgery in August 2016 and opened up about having to put an end to her active life after dealing with years of pain.

“Being athletic exacerbated it. But this isn’t an old person’s problem; it’s an active person’s problem,” said Spencer of her diagnosis of hip dysplasia, one month after her surgery.

“Good Morning America” airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.