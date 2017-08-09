Goldie Hawn pens an emotional tribute to a dear friend she lost too soon

Goldie Hawn is mourning her best friend.

This weekend, Hawn said goodbye to her best friend in a touching Instagram post to fans.

“My best friend has passed,” the actress wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two together and her granddaughter with her best friend. “Please treasure each other. Best friends get us through. Blessings to all this Sunday.”

She also shared the photo of Kate Hudson’s daughter, Rio Hudson, 4 hugging her BFF.





“Says it all!” she wrote.

She recently opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning of friendship and having close girlfriends.

“You have your girlfriends you really laugh with and there aren’t that many,” she said at the time.