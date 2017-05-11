Goldie Hawn reveals her son’s near-death experience as a baby helped her find her faith in God

Goldie Hawn nearly lost her first son, Oliver Hudson one day after his birth.

The actress has opened up about the near-tragedy in a new interview with PEOPLE.

According to Hawn, immediately after her son’s birth, it was discovered that Oliver was suffering from toxemia, and she remembered she had to be wheeled upstairs to visit her son in the ICU. She was married to Oliver’s father, Bill Hudson, at the time.

“Oh my God, was he beautiful. Eleven pounds of a hunk of love,” Hawn shared. “I stood up and I just connected to the universe. I put my hand on him, and I asked God, I said, ‘Come through me, use me to heal my son.’”





And, just like that, his heart rate started to go up.

“I don’t think there’s any question that prayer can work. I’m a very spiritual person,” she said. “I’m not a religious person, although I was raised Jewish, and I like my tribe, but that was a beautiful thing. It was phenomenal. I just emptied myself. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Now, Oliver is 40 years old, and Hawn shared she couldn’t be more proud of her son.

“He’s the greatest, most handsome, amazing father, actor, comedian, human, son,” the proud mother of Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell said. “I mean, he’s such a gift. They’re all gifts, all my children.”