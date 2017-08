“Gone with the Wind“ will no longer be a part of the Orpheum’s summer movie series in Memphis, Tenn.

A spokesperson for the theater said the decision is based on feedback from patrons following the last screening on Aug. 11.

The movie, which is about a southern plantation in the Civil War era, was viewed by some as insensitive to a large segment of its local population.