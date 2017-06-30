“Gone with the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland received an incredible honor just shy of her 101st birthday

July 1 marks the 101st birthday of actress Olivia de Havilland. The actress has had quite the incredible career, starring in films like “The Snake Pit,” “Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte,” “To Each His Own” and “The Heiress,” the latter two of which earned her Academy Awards.

De Havilland’s most famous role comes from playing Melanie Wilkes in “Gone with the Wind.” IMDB reports that de Havilland is the “last surviving adult star” of the film.

RELATED: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish are so excited to be halfway to meeting their baby boy.





Two weeks ago, de Havilland received quite a historic honor. Queen Elizabeth II bestowed the title of Dame Commander on the legendary actress. De Havilland is the oldest person to receive such a title, the previous title holder being 100-year-old British actress Gwen Ffrangcon-Davies, who received the title in 1991.

De Havilland released in a statement to PEOPLE that she was “extremely proud that the Queen has appointed me a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.”

“To receive this honor as my 101st birthday approaches is the most gratifying of birthday presents,” the statement read.