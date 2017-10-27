Good luck trying not to smile at this message from a little girl and her adorable dog

Have you been thinking about getting a new pet and can’t decide how to go about doing it?

A Connecticut woman recently posted a video of her young daughter singing and cuddling with a new puppy on Facebook, and her message to “adopt, don’t shop” has been seen by millions of people.

“And THIS is why you should adopt a rescue dog,” Lauren Malone said in her now-viral Facebook post. “Or two. Or three or four. We adopted Oakley this week from our favorite rescue Americanlabrescue.com.”

Malone’s daughter Katie quietly sings her own adorable version of Brahms’ Lullaby while gently petting the dog while it was curled up in her lap.

“Wasn’t that a good lullaby?” Katie asks Malone.

And what’s possibly the most perfectly-timed moment ever, the dog curls up into a ball and let out a sigh to let everyone know just how comfortable he is.

With Malone Facebook post, more than $1,000 has been raised for the American Lab Rescue Inc.

You can follow the adventures of Malone’s rescue dogs on Instagram by following @officialmaejune or by clicking here.