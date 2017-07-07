“Gotham” actor Donal Logue emotionally begs his missing child to “c’mon home”

Ten days after his teen daughter went missing, actor Donal Logue has sent out another plea begging her to return home.

“Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly,” he wrote in a tweet Thursday night.

Jade, c'mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017

Logue first announced his 16-year-old daughter, who used to be known as Arlo and whom he shares with ex-wife Kasey Smith, was missing on June 26. She reportedly never returned home after meeting a friend at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.





Since then, Logue’s friend and fellow actor Danny Trejo, tweeted out a 30-second video pleading with whomever Jade may be with to “please just drop her off, there’ll be no questions asked, we’ll find her.”

If you have any information on Jade Logue, contact NYPD Det. Liuzzi at 718-636-6547 or tip line 800-577-8477. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SKK5YT77e9 — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 3, 2017

“The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn,” a representative for Logue said on Wednesday. “Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.”

