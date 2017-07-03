“Gotham” actor Donal Logue shares another emotional plea one week after his child went missing

Donal Logue is asking for everyone to help him find his child.

The “Gotham” actor first announced his 16-year-old Jade Logue went missing last week. The teen, known as Arlo Logue, was last seen in the Brooklyn, N.Y., area and was wearing green hoodie, blue jeans, a green military parka and a gray baseball cap, according to E! News.

“This is my daughter, Jade,” Logue posted to Facebook on Saturday. “I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I’m biased) there’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade. I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls.”





He continued:

We want you home Jade. Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her—clearly this thing has become big and crazy. The net has been flung far and wide and luckily, I have dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI and others involved. The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but realize that now it’s bigger than you could have ever anticipated. It’s okay. Just drop her off. Let her get back in touch with her mother, Kasey, or me—and we’ll take her back, with hugs and no questions asked.

Logue encouraged the public to contact authorities if they see Jade.

“Contact us If you have any information regarding Jade’s disappearance or Detective Frank Liuzzi at 718 636 6547,” he wrote. “There is an ‘out’ for this situation that works for all involved. We promise.”

Jade’s mother, Kasey Smith, also shared images of her daughter on social media.

This is my child Jade Logue. She's been missing since Monday from the NY/Brooklyn area. Message me or @donallogue please. pic.twitter.com/eMndtfKpZj — Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) June 29, 2017