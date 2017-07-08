“Gotham” actor Donal Logue’s missing daughter is finally home after nearly two weeks

Donal Logue’s 16-year-old daughter is finally home after she went missing almost two whole weeks ago.

“Jade is now safely back home with her family,” a representative for the actor told E! News. “Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return.”

Jade disappeared after going to meet a friend at Barclays Center in New York City. Logue spent much of his time after her disappearance begging her to come home via social media, posting several heartfelt pleas. His last one read, “Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly.”





Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017

Additionally, the actor’s ex-wife and Jade’s mother, Kasey Smith, as well as some of Logue’s costars, also posted pleas online and helped spread the word that Jade was missing.

The details surrounding her disappearance are unclear at this time, but we’re thrilled for her family that she’s at last been located!

